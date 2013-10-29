LONDON Oct 29 Standard Chartered has
cut about 2,000 jobs across the bank in the past year and
expects little change in the rest of 2013, marking the first
time for many years it has cut staff as it tightens costs in the
face of slowing growth.
"In the last year headcount has reduced by just under 2,000
... we are managing attrition, we are tightening up in all areas
of spend," said Richard Meddings, finance director.
Meddings said the bank's operating profit was "slightly
down" in the third quarter compared with a year ago. He was
speaking after the bank released a trading update showing income
had dipped from a year ago, hit by the poor performance of its
South Korea business and falling emerging-market currencies.