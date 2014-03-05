LONDON, March 5 Standard Chartered said
it paid bonuses of 772 million pounds ($1.3 billion) for 2013,
down 15 percent on the year before and Chief Executive Peter
Sands said his bonus fell by 21 percent.
Standard Chartered also said it will pay fixed awards to
some staff, payable in shares, to enable it to comply with new
European rules limiting bonuses to twice fixed pay.
Sands said the bank's capital levels were "significantly and
materially" ahead of target ratios set by Britain's financial
regulator.
The bank said it expected income and profit to remain
"challenged" in the first half after reporting its first drop in
annual profits for a decade.