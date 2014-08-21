ABU DHABI Aug 21 Standard Chartered is
liable to legal action in the United Arab Emirates after it
agreed to close some customers' UAE accounts in an anti-money
laundering settlement with U.S. regulators, the UAE central bank
said on Thursday.
Under the settlement, announced this week, the bank agreed
to pay a $300 million fine, end high-risk relationships with
small and medium-sized business clients in the UAE, and suspend
the processing of dollar-denominated payments for some clients
at its Hong Kong unit.
The UAE central bank said it understood that between 1,400
and 8,000 Standard Chartered accounts would be affected in the
UAE.
Standard Chartered will be liable to legal action by the
account owners "because of the material and moral damage which
is falling on them", the central bank said.
It also said its Consumer Protection Unit was willing to
consider complaints from affected account holders.
However, the central bank said that while Standard Chartered
had not fulfilled U.S. regulatory requirements, its UAE branches
had committed "no significant violations" of international money
laundering rules, such as the standards of the Financial Action
Task Force, an inter-governmental body.
