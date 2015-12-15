HONG KONG Dec 15 Standard Chartered plc
has axed at least half a dozen oil and gas advisory
banking roles in recent weeks, ending an eight-year attempt to
build a global energy M&A team, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered expanded
its energy M&A advisory team just before the global financial
crisis by acquiring Harrison Lovegrove, a well regarded boutique
advisory firm for oil and gas. At that time, more than two dozen
bankers came over to Standard Chartered from Harrison Lovegrove.
But Chief Executive Bill Winters, who is cutting 15,000 jobs
globally to restore profitability, is getting rid of expensive
specialised bankers and taking a step to reduce the bank's
global ambitions in the M&A space.
Most of the roles are in Singapore, three people familiar
with the situation said.
A Standard Chartered spokeswoman declined comment on the
departures.
The bank wants to move away from depending on advisory fees,
and rely more on revenues generated by selling forex hedging
products used in M&A transactions, the sources said.
"The model of pure advice doesn't fit with Standard
Chartered's new scheme of things. It's an expensive
proposition," one person familiar with the development said.
COSTLY AMBITION
In years following Harrison Lovegrove acquisition, Standard
Chartered's Asia-Pacific M&A league table ranking improved to
13th in 2013 from 35th in 2008, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
But as the bank's overall performance dropped due to higher
regulatory problems, its energy M&A business also suffered and
Standard Chartered's ranking slipped to 44th this year.
When Standard Chartered acquired Harrison Lovegrove in 2007,
it had advised on about $20 billion worth of M&A. One of the
founders, Martin Lovegrove, later quit Standard Chartered and
now is a senior adviser to U.S. energy major Chevron Corp
.
The sharp fall in oil prices has resulted in less M&A
opportunities, in particular from national oil companies, and
increased the need for preserving capital, resulting in less
work for bankers. However, bankers say, it is at times like this
when clients need advice on business restructuring and capital
raising.
