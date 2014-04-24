BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
SINGAPORE, April 24 Standard Chartered on Thursday named Tom Willett as its new global head of mergers and acquisitions from June 1 to replace current head Andrew Suckling, who is taking a 12-month sabbatical.
Willett joined Standard Chartered in 2012 as the bank's head of M&A for Europe from RBS where he held senior positions such as chairman of corporate finance Europe, Middle East and Africa, the bank said in a statement.
David Harvey-Evers will take over from Willet as the new head of M&A Europe. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: