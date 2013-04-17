Box Office: 'Boss Baby' Beats Up on 'Smurfs: The Lost Village'
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.
ACCRA, April 17 Standard Chartered Bank Ghana will offer a dividend of 0.47 cedis ($0.24) per share for the 2012 financial year, the bank said on Wednesday.
The dividend is down from 3.05 cedis per share in 2011, but follows a five-to-one bonus issue last year of more than 96 million shares to existing shareholders. ($1=1.95 cedis) (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by David Lewis)
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.