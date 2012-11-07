HONG KONG Nov 7 Standard Chartered Plc
has hired Steven Sun to head its financial institutions
investment banking in North Asia, the Asia-focused bank said,
as it aims to benefit from an expected pick-up in bank and
insurance M&A and capital raisings in the region.
Sun, a 25-year financial industry veteran, most recently
worked with Barclays Capital based in Hong Kong. Prior
to that he also worked with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
UBS, StanChart said in an e-mailed statement on
Wednesday.
He joined StanChart on Oct. 8 and will report to James
Pearson and Darcy Lai jointly, the bank added.