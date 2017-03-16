HONG KONG, March 16 Standard Chartered
said on Thursday it would keep its best lending rate
unchanged at 5.25 percent in Hong Kong, even after the central
bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point for
the second time in three months.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority earlier on Thursday raised
the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by
25 basis points to 1.25 percent, following a similar move by the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
HSBC Holdings also said it would maintain
its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)