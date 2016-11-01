* SFC probing bank's role as joint sponsor of 2009 IPO
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Nov 1 Standard Chartered Plc
said Hong Kong's securities regulator is investigating its role
as a joint sponsor of an initial public offering (IPO) in 2009
and could take unspecified action against the British lender's
Hong Kong unit.
The disclosure of the probe on Tuesday by Standard Chartered
comes days after Swiss bank UBS also said Hong Kong's
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is investigating its
role as sponsor of certain unnamed stock market listings in the
city.
In its earnings release, Standard Chartered said the SFC had
informed the bank that it intended to take action against
Standard Chartered Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd (SCSHK) in
relation to its role on the IPO and that such action, if taken,
may result in financial consequences for SCSHK.
The British bank did not identify the IPO concerned.
Standard Chartered's Hong Kong brokerage unit, previously
called Cazenove Asia Ltd, acted in only two IPOs in 2009, the
$216 million listing of timber company China Forestry Holdings
Co Ltd and China XLX Fertiliser Ltd, according to stock exchange
data. The bank no longer has an IPO sponsorship license in Hong
Kong.
UBS was the other co-sponsor of China Forestry's deal with
Standard Chartered.
Trading in China Forestry has been suspended since January
2011 and the company is now in liquidation and delisting after
the company's auditor said it had found possible accounting
irregularities.
Standard Chartered's management told an earnings media call
the investigation involved only one IPO transaction and that
discussions with the SFC were ongoing.
"On Hong Kong, what we disclosed was what we know. This is a
business we have exited..so the degree to which this will have
an ongoing impact on our revenues is very limited from what we
can see," said CEO Bill Winters.
The bank's chief financial officer Andy Halford added that
the possibility of action against the bank had only recently
come to its attention.
A SFC spokesman told Reuters "an investigation is under way,
and we do not have any further comment to make at this stage."
In October 2013 the SFC introduced a strict new regime that
demanded higher standards from sponsors of IPOs and made banks
liable if listing prospectuses were found to have misled
investors.
The rules were introduced after the SFC found a range of
deficiencies among IPO sponsors, including inadequate due
diligence and questionable disclosures to the Hong Kong stock
exchange during the application process.
