SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Dec 16 Standard Chartered
has agreed to sell its Hong Kong-based consumer finance
business to a consortium that includes Pepper Australia Pty Ltd
and a Chinese group, in a deal estimated between $600 million to
$700 million, two people with knowledge of the deal said.
The deal, which is expected to be announced later on
Tuesday, comes after the UK-listed bank had entered into
advanced talks with Pepper in September, Reuters had reported
earlier.
The people declined to be identified because the deal is not
public.
Officials from Standard Chartered and Pepper could not be
immediately reached for comment.
The sale of the Hong Kong consumer finance unit, called
PrimeCredit, is among the initial few divestments being pursued
by Standard Chartered as it tries to address share price
underperformance and difficulties in markets such as South
Korea.
Pepper is a specialty mortgage lender, third-party loan
servicer and an asset manager, with businesses in the United
Kingdom and Australia.
