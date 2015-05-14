Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Standard Chartered plc (STAN.L) is seeking buyers for its Hong Kong pension business valued at about $350 million in a deal that would also involve a 15-year distribution agreement with the new owner, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Any deal would mark Standard Chartered's (2888.HK) second sale of a Hong Kong business in less than six months and comes as new Chief Executive Bill Winters prepares to take charge of an institution that has seen a drop in profits and faced regulatory fines.
The sale is not part of Standard Chartered's restructuring but was aimed at offering better services to clients, two sources said.
Standard Chartered declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential.
Standard Chartered manages about HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion) under Hong Kong's mandatory provident fund (MPF) scheme, an industry that is dominated by bigger rival HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L).
(Additional reporting by Deena Yao; Reporting by Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
HONG KONG Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd , the fourth biggest Indian lender by market capitalisation, is set to price a share offering at the top end of an indicative range, raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.