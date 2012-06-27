* Pretax profit seen up less than 10 pct

* Staff numbers flat at end-May vs. end-2011

* Local currency weakness shaves 2 pct off income growth

* London-listed shares down about 5 pct so far in 2012

HONG KONG, June 27 Standard Chartered said on Wednesday it expects pretax profit in the first half of this year to grow by less than 10 percent, slowing from previous years as growth in Asia weakens and dragging down local currencies.

Income growth in January-June is also expected to slow to below 10 percent, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, adding that headcount levels at the end of May were flat from the end of 2011.

"Local currency weakness is expected to drag group income by over 2 percent, with the Indian rupee being the major contributor," StanChart said in the statement.

Standard Chartered conducts most of its business in local currencies but reports its earnings in dollars. As such, weakening Asian currencies would mean it needed more Indian rupees or Singapore dollars to get the same amount of U.S. currency.

Run by Chief Executive Peter Sands, the bank grew exponentially for much of the last decade, riding on Asia's rise and reporting a ninth straight year of record earnings in 2011 on the back of buoyant growth in Hong Kong and Singapore.

However, concern over slowing growth in large Asian markets such as China and India has weighed on the company's stock this year.

The bank's outlook is weaker than analysts' expectations. On average, the market expected pretax profit to rise 10.6 percent this year to $7.4 billion, according to a poll of 30 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The filing did not provide any exact numbers as StanChart only issues half-year and full-year earnings reports.

Profits in India, once the bank's biggest market, continued to be weak, hit by weakening business confidence that has pushed the rupee down to a multi-year low.

Growth in the Asian financial hubs of Singapore and Hong Kong also slowed. Its biggest market, Hong Kong, is expected to see income growth at around 10 percent, while the bank said Singapore saw "good income momentum" without naming it among the markets that recorded double digit growth.

Previously, both cities had consistently reported earnings growth of more than 10 percent. Revenues and profit from Singapore have more than doubled since 2007.

Standard Chartered, which started life financing trade between Europe and Asia and Africa, expects its wholesale bank - which accounts for about three-quarters of profits - to drive future growth.

Its London-listed shares are down 5 percent so far this year, roughly in line with a 4 percent decline on the broader bank sector index.