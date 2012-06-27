* Pretax profit seen up less than 10 pct
HONG KONG, June 27 Standard Chartered
said on Wednesday it expects pretax profit in the first half of
this year to grow by less than 10 percent, slowing from previous
years as growth in Asia weakens and dragging down local
currencies.
Income growth in January-June is also expected to slow to
below 10 percent, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse,
adding that headcount levels at the end of May were flat from
the end of 2011.
"Local currency weakness is expected to drag group income by
over 2 percent, with the Indian rupee being the major
contributor," StanChart said in the statement.
Standard Chartered conducts most of its business in local
currencies but reports its earnings in dollars. As such,
weakening Asian currencies would mean it needed more Indian
rupees or Singapore dollars to get the same amount of U.S.
currency.
Run by Chief Executive Peter Sands, the bank grew
exponentially for much of the last decade, riding on Asia's rise
and reporting a ninth straight year of record earnings in 2011
on the back of buoyant growth in Hong Kong and Singapore.
However, concern over slowing growth in large Asian markets
such as China and India has weighed on the company's stock this
year.
The bank's outlook is weaker than analysts' expectations. On
average, the market expected pretax profit to rise 10.6 percent
this year to $7.4 billion, according to a poll of 30 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The filing did not provide any exact numbers as StanChart
only issues half-year and full-year earnings reports.
Profits in India, once the bank's biggest market, continued
to be weak, hit by weakening business confidence that has pushed
the rupee down to a multi-year low.
Growth in the Asian financial hubs of Singapore and Hong
Kong also slowed. Its biggest market, Hong Kong, is expected to
see income growth at around 10 percent, while the bank said
Singapore saw "good income momentum" without naming it among the
markets that recorded double digit growth.
Previously, both cities had consistently reported earnings
growth of more than 10 percent. Revenues and profit from
Singapore have more than doubled since 2007.
Standard Chartered, which started life financing trade
between Europe and Asia and Africa, expects its wholesale bank -
which accounts for about three-quarters of profits - to drive
future growth.
Its London-listed shares are down 5 percent so far this
year, roughly in line with a 4 percent decline on the broader
bank sector index.