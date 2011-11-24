(adds detail on unit, background)
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE Nov 24 Standard Chartered
has lost its global head of fixed-income, currency &
commodities as departures continue to rise in investment banking
amid a worsening financial market.
Singapore-based Remy Klammers, a high-profile hire from
Lehman Brothers back in 2008, is expected to begin his own
startup, two sources with knowledge of the move said.
A bank spokesman confirmed Klammers' departure and said his
last day was Nov. 18, but did not provide details such as why he
left.
The Asia-focused bank, unlike some of its Western peers, has
navigated the financial crisis well so far, with its income
expected to grow by at least 10 percent this year.
StanChart's operating profit before tax in the first nine
months grew at a double-digit rate, helped by a strong
performance in key markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore, it
said in an update on its business earlier this month.
But many of its rivals have embarked on job cuts, laying off
staff in fixed-income, derivatives and even equities in Asia,
hit by slump in trading income and dealmaking.
Klammers was part of a team led by Lenny Feder, the ex-Bear
Stearns executive who joined StanChart in July 2007 to reoganise
the UK bank's financial markets unit.
Klammers' mandate was to build a business that involved
areas such as trading and quants, which involves the use of
complex mathematical formulas.
He previously worked at Lehman in Tokyo as head of
structured products for Asia, and had also been at Goldman Sachs
and BNP Paribas before.
Many of StanChart's global business heads are based in
Singapore.
(Editing by Kevin Lim)