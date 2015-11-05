(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Nov 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A shake-up at
Standard Chartered could finally turn the screws on
India's tycoons. The emerging market lender is slashing costs
and shedding billions of dollars of risky assets. That puts
Essar, one of India's most indebted conglomerates, on the spot.
StanChart is looking to offload some of its share of loans
worth $3.5 billion made to the holding company of the
steel-to-ports group backed by the billionaire Ruia brothers.
It's an overdue warning that suppliers of cheap credit are
becoming rare.
Among India's capital-starved local banks, Essar is viewed
as too big to fail. Credit Suisse analysts reckon it has gross
debt worth around 1 trillion rupees ($15.2 billion) and interest
cover of less than one times. Those figures exclude borrowings
at the privately held holding company, Essar Global, which may
have risen after it took London-listed Essar Energy private last
year.
On the Swiss bank's estimates, that would make Essar one of
the country's most indebted family businesses after Anil
Ambani's Reliance Group and Anil Agarwal's Vedanta.
Instead of extending and inadequately restructuring loans,
banks in India have begun to offload high-profile but
troublesome debts. Private lender HDFC Bank recently
sold its exposure to Essar Steel to an asset reconstruction
company, taking a 40 percent haircut on the sale, according to
the Business Standard.
Dealing with risky exposures is critical to freeing up bank
balance sheets and India's ability to finance any eventual
pickup in investment. Officially, stressed loans in the banking
system account for around 11 percent of total assets. The real
level is probably much higher.
Yet the potential sale of the Essar loans might not trouble
the Ruias as much as it could. According to Bloomberg, StanChart
has approached VTB Group to buy the loans. The Russian bank
already has a relationship with the Essar group, which is
deepening its ties with the former Soviet Union. The Ruias have
signed a non-binding agreement to sell up to 49 percent of their
subsidiary Essar Oil to Russia's top oil producer Rosneft
. Suppliers of cheap credit are becoming rare, but
perhaps not quite rare enough.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Standard Chartered and other creditors are looking to sell
off some of the loans made to Essar Global worth around $3.5
billion, according to a person familiar with the situation.
- The emerging market lender, along with ICICI Bank and Axis
Bank, has approached Russia's VTB Group about buying loans to
the holding company of the ports-to-steel conglomerate, which is
controlled by the Ruia brothers, Bloomberg reported citing
unnamed sources.
- Standard Chartered said it cannot comment on individual
client exposures but that the external environment is "quite
challenging" and that it was "seeing stress across the banking
sector".
- On Oct. 27 Essar Ports set a floor price of 93.7 rupees
per share ($1.43) to delist its shares from the National Stock
Exchange of India. The offer closes on Nov. 5 and the share
price is currently 120 rupees.
- Essar Ports has a $785 million market capitalization and
is 74.31 percent owned by Essar Group, according to Eikon.
- Essar Energy was delisted from the London stock exchange
last year after Essar Global bought out minority shareholders.
- Credit Suisse estimates the Essar group of companies has
gross debt of around 1 trillion rupees ($15.2 billion). That
excludes debt held at the group's holding company.
- Bloomberg: Standard Chartered said seeking to offload
chunk of Essar loans: bloom.bg/1WxgCin
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)