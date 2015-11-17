MUMBAI Nov 17 Standard Chartered Plc
on Tuesday named Zarin Daruwala, a senior banker at India's top
private sector lender ICICI Bank, as the new chief
executive for its India operations.
As president of the wholesale banking group at ICICI Bank,
Daruwala led teams including corporate banking, project finance,
structured finance and financial institutions, Standard
Chartered said in a statement.
Daruwala, who will take over from Sunil Kaushal, the newly
appointed Standard Chartered regional CEO for Africa and the
Middle East, was also responsible for building out ICICI Bank's
rural and agri-finance offering.
