EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
JAKARTA May 24 Standard Chartered PLC said on Friday that its risk appetite for lending has not changed and the quality of its loan book is in good condition despite a recent bet against the bank's debt by a high-profile investor.
"We're very comfortable with the quality of the book," Chief Executive Peter Sands told reporters in Jakarta.
"We're always scrutinising every aspect of the book. That's what we do as a risk manager ... But there's no change in risk appetite."
The bank's comments come after Carson Block, the founder of U.S activist investor Muddy Waters, told a conference earlier this month that he had bet against Standard Chartered's debt because the market was underestimating the risk in the bank's loan portfolio.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.