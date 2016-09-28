* Bank says has referred case to authorities
* StanChart had been trimming PE business globally
* Bank's Indonesia head of private equity departing -
sources
(Adds StanChart's Indonesia banker leaving, in paragraphs
18-20)
By Lawrence White and Joel Schectman
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 28 Standard Chartered
has told "appropriate authorities" about alleged
corruption at an Indonesian power plant company majority-owned
by its private equity arm, the bank said.
The lender's comment came in response to a Wall Street
Journal report that the U.S. Department of Justice is
investigating whether Standard Chartered failed to stop possible
bribery and other misconduct at MAXpower Group Pte Ltd, which
builds and operates gas-fired power plants in Southeast Asia.
The allegations compound the legal woes of the bank, which
is subject to a deferred-prosecution agreement with the Justice
Department over alleged Iranian sanctions breaches and faces
possible prosecution if found to have committed another federal
crime.
"Standard Chartered takes very seriously allegations of
impropriety in any of our private equity investments. We
proactively referred this matter to the appropriate authorities
and have conducted our own review," a spokesman for the bank
said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Two people familiar with the matter said that the
"appropriate authorities" included the U.S. Department of
Justice. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.
In 2012, Standard Chartered admitted to breaking U.S.
sanctions against Libya, Iran and Sudan. The bank signed a
deferred-prosecution agreement, allowing the Justice Department
to later bring criminal charges for the sanctions busting if the
bank was caught committing another federal crime in the
following two years.
But the Justice Department extended the bank's scrutiny
through 2017, after authorities said they discovered other
possible violations the bank had not revealed.
U.S. authorities could tear up the agreement entirely, and
bring the earlier sanctions charges, if they determine that
Standard Chartered has committed "egregious enough" misconduct,
said William Jacobson, a white-collar defense attorney at
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP.
"What the government should weigh is the severity of the
misconduct discovered, but that's in the eye of the beholder,"
Jacobson said.
The Indonesian company allegedly paid bribes to win
contracts and smooth relations with Indonesian energy officials,
the Wall Street Journal said, citing sources and legal reports
it has reviewed.
An internal audit at MAXpower found evidence of bribery and
other misconduct, the Journal said, saying those findings were
echoed in a report from a law firm hired by MAXpower.
In response, MAXpower said the newspaper report gave a
"one-sided and partial view of the operations and events at
MAXpower and as such do not give a full, or true view."
"Since the restructuring of the company's shareholding and
management in mid-2015 the company has implemented robust
remedial actions including enhanced internal controls.
"We have engaged and continue to work with professional
advisory firms to fully investigate issues and questions that
have been raised. Accordingly, it would be inappropriate for the
company to comment further at this stage," it said.
BANKER LEAVING
Standard Chartered's private equity arm first invested in
MAXpower in 2012 and last year pumped in an additional $60
million to become the majority owner.
The bank has been reducing the size of its private equity
business in recent years, axing jobs and selling investments as
part of a wider restructuring of the bank.
Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Standard
Chartered was considering spinning out its entire private equity
business to its managers.
Two separate sources with knowledge of Standard Chartered's
operations said that Benjamin Soemartopo, managing director and
head of its Indonesia private equity business, is leaving the
bank. Soemartopo is also listed as a director on the board of
MAXpower.
One of the two sources said that Soemartopo's move to leave
Standard Chartered was a result of restructuring of the lender's
private equity business.
Standard Chartered declined to comment on the banker's move,
and Soemartopo could not be reached for a comment. The sources
did not want to be named because the information is not public.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Additional reporting by Randy
Fabi and Eveline Danubrata in Jakarta, Suzanne Barlyn in New
York, Joel Schectman in Washington, Saeed Azhar in Singapore and
Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)