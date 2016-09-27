LONDON, Sept 27 Standard Chartered has
referred allegations of impropriety at an Indonesian company
that the bank's private equity arm invested in to the
appropriate authorities, the bank said on Tuesday.
The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the bank faced an
investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice as to whether
StanChart failed to stop alleged misconduct at Maxpower Group
Pte Ltd, a power plant builder.
"Standard Chartered takes very seriously allegations of
impropriety in any of our private equity investments. We
proactively referred this matter to the appropriate authorities
and have conducted our own review," a spokesman for the bank
said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Susan Thomas)