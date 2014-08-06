Aug 6 Standard Chartered PLC is back in
the crosshairs of New York's banking regulator over alleged
failure to flag high risk transactions for further review,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
The British bank is in discussions with the New York
Department of Financial Services over a possible penalty, said
the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly and so
declined to be identified.
The penalty is likely to be somewhere between $100 million
and the $340 million the bank paid the regulator two years ago,
the person said.
In August 2012, Standard Chartered agreed to pay $340
million to the regulator over stripping information from
transactions linked to Iran so they would not be detected by
U.S. bank filters. As a result, a New York bank could
unwittingly process a payment for the benefit of a party in Iran
or other sanctioned entity in violation of U.S. law.
Julie Gibson, a spokeswoman for Standard Chartered, declined
comment. The bank is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday.
A monitor, who was installed in the bank as part of the 2012
agreement with the regulator, discovered the remediation
problems, the person said.
The transactions at issue should have been flagged by
Standard Chartered's computers for further review, the person
said, because of concern that sanctioned parties would re-route
transactions through high risk countries or entities that are
not subject to sanctions before entering the U.S. financial
system.
It is unclear exactly what transactions are at issue in the
current investigation.
The monitor, Ellen Zimiles, a former federal prosecutor who
is now with Navigant Consulting Inc, was to keep checks
on the bank for two years. That oversight is likely to be
extended, the person said.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in NEW YORK; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)