BRIEF-Cebu Landmasters clarifies on news article "Cebu Landmasters Seeks To Double Land Bank"
* Confirms information in article "cebu landmasters seeks to double land bank" in abs-cbnnews.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 21 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said it continues to discuss its past Iran-linked transactions with U.S. regulators, after finalising a $340 million settlement with New York's regulator on Friday.
"The group continues to engage with the other U.S. agencies on their review of the group's historical U.S. sanctions compliance," Standard Chartered said in a statement.
It said it could not predict the outcome of those talks "and therefore potential liabilities cannot be reasonably quantified at this point."
Standard Chartered last month agreed to pay $340 million to New York's bank regulator over transactions linked to Iran, and the full details of the settlement were released on Friday.
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.