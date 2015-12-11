(Adds details of placing of shares and London share price)
HONG KONG/LONDON Dec 11 Standard Chartered
has completed a share sale to raise 3.3 billion pounds
($5 billion), bolstering its balance sheet under a plan to
restore profitability after three years of falling profits and
strategic mistakes.
The Asia-focused lender launched the rights issue last month
and the offer was supported by its biggest shareholders
including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.
Standard Chartered said it received acceptances for 96.8
percent of the new stock offered to investors and the remaining
23.4 million shares were sold in the market at 505 pence apiece
by the banks who handled the deal.
Standard Chartered shares in London were down 1.8 percent at
500p by 1351 GMT.
"We will continue to focus on executing our strategy and
restore our bank to sustainable, profitable growth, and deliver
good returns for our shareholders," Group CEO Bill Winters said
in a statement.
The rights issue was fully underwritten by banks. JPMorgan
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were joint
global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the offer.
Under Winters, a former JPMorgan investment bank boss who
took the helm in June, the bank last month announced the cash
call as part of a plan also including a 17 percent cut in its
global workforce and the sale or restructuring of $100 billion
of loans.
($1 = 0.6605 pounds)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Steve Slater; Editing by Kim
Coghill and David Holmes)