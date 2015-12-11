(Adds details of placing of shares and London share price)

HONG KONG/LONDON Dec 11 Standard Chartered has completed a share sale to raise 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion), bolstering its balance sheet under a plan to restore profitability after three years of falling profits and strategic mistakes.

The Asia-focused lender launched the rights issue last month and the offer was supported by its biggest shareholders including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

Standard Chartered said it received acceptances for 96.8 percent of the new stock offered to investors and the remaining 23.4 million shares were sold in the market at 505 pence apiece by the banks who handled the deal.

Standard Chartered shares in London were down 1.8 percent at 500p by 1351 GMT.

"We will continue to focus on executing our strategy and restore our bank to sustainable, profitable growth, and deliver good returns for our shareholders," Group CEO Bill Winters said in a statement.

The rights issue was fully underwritten by banks. JPMorgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the offer.

Under Winters, a former JPMorgan investment bank boss who took the helm in June, the bank last month announced the cash call as part of a plan also including a 17 percent cut in its global workforce and the sale or restructuring of $100 billion of loans.

