Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.3903 pct
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
HONG KONG Nov 27 Standard Chartered has appointed Cristian Jonsson as its new global head of loan syndications, effective from January 1st next year, the London-based bank announced Tuesday.
Jonsson is now global head of bond syndicate and regional head of capital markets Southeast Asia for Standard Chartered. He replaces Philip Cracknell, who will stay on until March 2013, the bank said.
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.