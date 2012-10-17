* Kay resigned in September, Stanchart says
* Sources say he was pushed out over loan
* Was trying to sell down $1 bln loan to Indonesian Samin
Tan
* StanChart struggled to drum up interest in loan from other
banks
* "Somebody's head had to roll," one source said
By Prakash Chakravarti and Saeed Azhar
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 17 A top Standard
Chartered banker involved in making a $1 billion loan to the
Indonesian chairman of London-listed Bumi Plc has quit after the
bank struggled to get other lenders on board.
Businessman Samin Tan used the funds to buy a stake in the
coal miner only to see the investment plunge in value as the
board was rattled by rifts between key shareholders, including
British financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia's influential
Bakrie group. More recently, Bumi Plc launched an investigation
into alleged financial irregularities at its Indonesian units.
The loan is secured, reducing the British bank's risk, but
so far it has sold down just $230 million of the loan, leaving
$770 million on its books.
Sources said Peter Kay, global head of leveraged finance
syndication at Standard Chartered, was pushed out of the bank.
Bank spokeswoman Valerie Tay said he resigned at the end of
September to pursue other interests.
Calls to Kay's mobile phone were not returned and Tan did
not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
A senior source at Standard Chartered said Kay would have
been involved in but not solely responsible for the decision to
extend the loan to Tan. The $1 billion investment is now worth
around $230 million based on Bumi Plc share price movements.
"The credit committee and the executive committee had signed
off on the loan," said the source. "Unfortunately, the reality
was that ... somebody's head had to roll. Kay was very unhappy
at being used as the fall guy."
A separate source familiar with the matter said he thought
Kay was being used as a scapegoat. It was easy to blame the
syndicate team for not selling down the loan, this source said.
While Kay would have been involved in structuring the terms
of the loan, with Standard Chartered as a sole underwriter over
five years, relationship bankers pushed the deal hard
internally, this source added.
Both sources, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the issue, said Kay was pushed out. The bank did
not immediately return a separate call for comment on the
specific circumstances of Kay's departure.
FEW TAKERS
The loan is a small fraction of Standard Chartered's overall
lending book, but it was the single largest underwritten loan by
any bank in Asia in 2011.
As head of leveraged finance syndication, Kay and his team
were responsible, among other things, for selling on a portion
of corporate loans to other institutions to reduce Standard
Chartered's financial exposure to the debt.
Among other projects, Kay was tasked with distributing the
$1 billion loan that the bank wholly underwrote on behalf of
Tan's coking coal mining firm PT Borneo Lumbung Energi
, after it bought a 23.8 percent stake in Bumi Plc.
Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters company, reported that
general syndication for the loan closed on Tuesday, citing a
source close to the deal, with only two other lenders joining.
First Gulf Bank of the United Arab Emirates took on $200
million and Dutch pension fund PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV took $30
million, said Basis Point, which first reported Kay's departure.
THE DEAL
Standard Chartered structured the Borneo Lumbung loan with
pricing of 607 basis point to 657 basis point over Libor,
attractive pricing at the time. However, general risk aversion
was high over the euro zone crisis.
Moreover, many market participants associated the loan with
Indonesia's Bakrie group, which defaulted during the Asia
financial crisis, and so felt it was too risky, ba nkers familiar
with the deal said.
The Standard Chartered loan is secured against assets at
Borneo Lumbung and its stakes in operating companies PT Asmin
Koalindo Tuhup and PT Borneo Mining Services.
"The loan is predicated on the cash flow of his own business
and not predicated on his investments," said a source with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Borneo Lumbung's net profit dropped 58.7 percent in the
first half of 2012 from a year earlier in U.S. dollar terms,
partly hit by interest expenses and a sharp drop in coal prices.
"The company might need to refinance the facility or do a
rights issue to refinance the rest of facility at 2015 because
of low cash reserves, unless we see a rebound in coking coal
price in the next two years," said Jemmy Paul, equity fund
manager at PT Sucorinvest Asset Management in Jakarta.
BUMI TROUBLES
Tan used the loan to buy a 23.8 percent stake in Bumi Plc
from the Bakrie Group. He was subsequently made chairman of the
firm.
Bumi Plc's share price has tumbled this year on a mixture of
debt concerns, tensions between shareholders and weakening
demand growth globally for coal.
In September, the shares took another hit when Bumi Plc
commissioned a London law firm to look into alleged financial
irregularities in more than $500 million of funds at its
Indonesian subsidiaries.
The Bakrie family, which originally held a controlling
interest in Bumi Plc before turning to Tan, has proposed a plan
to bring back Bumi's coal assets under its roof.
Rothschild, who owns 12 percent of Bumi Plc, resigned from
the company's board this week and accused both the Bakries and
Tan of acting against the interest of minority shareholders.
Kay's departure follows a series of changes in Standard
Chartered Bank's debt capital markets business since the
appointment of former Credit Suisse banker Carsten Stoehr as
head of global capital markets in June.
After the 2008 slump, bankers said Standard Chartered was
more aggressive in loan pricing and underwriting, which it used
to maximum affect to support core clients.
In 2008 and 2009, the bank separately underwrote $6 billion
and $5 billion for Bharti Airtel in the Indian telecom
firm's failed multi-billion-dollar merger with South Africa's
MTN Group.
Historically, Standard Chartered has been willing to absorb
so-called "stick" positions - unsold underwritten exposures on
syndicated loans - above industry norms. Sometimes, the bank has
held on to the exposure until it is refinanced and, on other
occasions, it has sold some debt in the secondary markets.