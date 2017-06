NAIROBI Nov 23 Kenya's Standard Chartered Bank said pretax profit fell to 5.49 billion shillings ($61.2 million) for the first nine months of 2011 down from 6.19 billion shillings previous year.

It said total interest income went up to 8.22 billion shillings during the period in review, from 7.53 billion shillings, while liquidity ratio shrunk to 34 percent from 62 percent, against a minimum statutory of 20 percent.

($1 = 89.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa)