NEW YORK, March 31 A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed Standard Chartered lc from a class action lawsuit accusing it and 15 other banks of rigging prices in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan dismissed Standard Chartered on jurisdictional grounds, but allowed the case to move forward against two other banks, Societe Generale and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)