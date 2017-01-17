DUBAI Standard Chartered said on Tuesday it had completed three shipping deals worth more than $1.6 billion in recent months.

The deals include in December a $684.5 million up to 12-year facility for BW Gas JuJu LNG, a joint venture between BW Group and Japan's Marubeni. In November, the bank also structured a $350 mln Islamic facility for National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri). The month before it closed a $572 mln loan to subsidiaries of India's Reliance Group, the bank said in a statement.

