Sept 23 Standard Chartered is in
advanced talks to sell its Hong Kong consumer finance business
to finance firm Pepper Australia Pty Ltd in a deal that could
fetch between $500 million to $700 million, people familiar with
the deal said.
Pepper and Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises were
the top two contenders for the Standard Chartered unit
PrimeCredit, racing ahead of other bidders after two bidding
rounds, they said.
The deal is subject to approval from the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA), the city's de facto central bank.
"They were picked as a preferred bidder a couple of weeks
ago, and are now in the process of going through the HKMA
approval process," one person familiar with the matter said.
The people declined to be identified because the details of
the talks are not public.
A spokeswoman for Standard Chartered declined to comment,
while an external spokeswoman for Pepper also declined comment.
Pepper is a specialty mortgage lender, third-party loan
servicer and an asset manager, with businesses in the United
Kingdom and Australia.
