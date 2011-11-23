DUBAI Nov 23 Standard Chartered Plc
has hired senior HSBC banker Haithem
Katerji to head up its Middle East and North Africa financial
institutions group, two sources familiar with the matter said.
In his new role, Katerji will be reporting to the bank's
global head of client coverage in Singapore, one of the sources
said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Katerji has been
involved in several regional high-profile deals at HSBC.
A Standard Chartered spokesman in Dubai declined comment.
London-headquartered Standard Chartered, which makes more
than 80 percent of its earnings in Asia and other emerging
markets, has a large presence in the Middle East and has been
keen on boosting its investment banking operations in the
region.
Last year, the bank hired Deutsche Bank's mergers
and acquisitions head, Apoorva Shah, to its own M&A team.
International banks had flocked to the MENA region in recent
years, lured by the oil-rich region's growth prospects and the
lucrative fees available, from taking companies public to
advising on sovereign fund deals.
But investment banking activity hit a rough patch in the
wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The amount of fee income
raised by investment banks from mergers and acquisitions was
$165.1 million in the first three quarters of 2011, down nearly
41 percent from the same period last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
