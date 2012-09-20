DUBAI, Sept 20 Standard Chartered has
appointed Steve Perry as its head of capital markets for the
Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, the London-based lender
said on Thursday.
In his new role, Perry, who joined the bank in 2004, will
oversee the bank's debt capital markets, sovereigns,
securitisation and synidcations bu7siness in the region. He will
also retain his current role as the global head of project,
aircraft and shipping finance at the U.K. lender.
The emerging markets-focused bank also named Salman Ansari
as the regional head of debt capital markets for the Middle East
and North Africa and Pakistan. Ansari replaces Deepak Kohli, who
resigned from the bank in April.