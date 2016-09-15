Yum China to buy majority stake in delivery services firm Daojia
May 15 Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the country.
Sept 15 Standard Chartered Plc appointed Cengiz Belentepe as global head of commodities, financial markets.
Belentepe was most recently with Barclays non-core division in the same role, handling the metals and energy businesses.
Belentepe will be based in Singapore and report to Jonathan Paul, global head of financial markets, Standard Chartered said on Thursday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
* Cohbar, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results