Sept 15 Standard Chartered Plc appointed Cengiz Belentepe as global head of commodities, financial markets.

Belentepe was most recently with Barclays non-core division in the same role, handling the metals and energy businesses.

Belentepe will be based in Singapore and report to Jonathan Paul, global head of financial markets, Standard Chartered said on Thursday. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)