METALS-Zinc leads China metals futures higher
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
Nov 25 The Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered Plc appointed Euan Campbell as global head of segments for retail clients.
Euan joins from Santander Group where he was executive vice president responsible for the strategic direction of their U.S. cards business.
Prior to Santander he held a number of senior roles at HSBC Holdings Plc, including Global Head for Marketing Strategy and Digital.
Euan will be based in Singapore and report to Karen Fawcett, group head of retail clients. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.