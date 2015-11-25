(Repeats to add named item code, no change to text)

DUBAI Nov 25 Standard Chartered has appointed Rehan Shaikh as chief executive of Standard Chartered Saadiq, the bank's global Islamic banking business, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shaikh moves from Dubai Islamic Bank, where he was senior vice president and business head, private sector and transaction banking. He previously worked at Standard Chartered in Pakistan from 1998 to 2007, the statement said.

