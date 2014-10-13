Oct 13 Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed four people to cash equity sales team.

The bank said it appointed Juanita Halim as Director, Asian Equity Sales, Germaine Khong, as Associate Director, ASEAN Equity Sales, Dan Vovil, Executive Director, Hong Kong Equity Sales, and Angie Won, as Director, Korea Equity Sales.

Standard Chartered said these appointments would augment its equities business capabilities across its footprint markets. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)