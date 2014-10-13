Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Oct 13 Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed four people to cash equity sales team.
The bank said it appointed Juanita Halim as Director, Asian Equity Sales, Germaine Khong, as Associate Director, ASEAN Equity Sales, Dan Vovil, Executive Director, Hong Kong Equity Sales, and Angie Won, as Director, Korea Equity Sales.
Standard Chartered said these appointments would augment its equities business capabilities across its footprint markets. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.