BRIEF-Taro reports qtrly EPS $2.05
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed Srinivas Siripurapu the regional head of private banking for ASEAN and South Asia region.
Siripurapu, based in Singapore, has also been appointed the global head of Standard Chartered Private Bank's NRI business, which provides banking services to non-resident Indians.
Siripurapu, who will take over his new role on Tuesday, joins from Barclays Plc. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.