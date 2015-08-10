LONDON Aug 10 Standard Chartered has appointed a former U.S. military intelligence officer to head its sanctions compliance in New York, where the Asia-focused bank's conduct is under scrutiny from authorities.

London-based Standard Chartered on Monday said it made several appointments to its financial crime compliance (FCC) team, which is headed by John Cusack.

Standard Chartered has had a tough time with U.S. and New York authorities since being fined three years ago for sanctions-related violations. Deferred prosecution agreements from the 2012 deals remain in effect, and U.S. prosecutors are still investigating potential violations.

The bank said Steve Munro would head its sanctions compliance, based in New York. Munro joins from GE Capital, where he was global anti-money laundering (AML) leader, and previously held senior financial crime positions with Societe Generale. Before that he was deputy chief counsel for the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and a U.S. military intelligence officer.

Standard Chartered also named Carmel Speers as head of FCC for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, based in Dubai; David Clark as head of FCC Surveillance Analysis and Academy; and Duncan Wales, who will next month join as deputy general counsel in London.

Speers joins from JPMorgan, Clark was head of international financial crime compliance at GE Capital and Wales joins from ICAP.

The bank said it had taken a number of steps to address possible shortcomings in recent months and has formed a board-level financial crime risk committee and said it has increased staffing nearly five-fold in financial crime compliance.

