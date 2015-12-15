HONG KONG Dec 15 Standard Chartered
has named former Barclays Plc executive Didier Von
Daeniken as its global head of private banking and wealth
management, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
Von Daeniken takes on a new, expanded role that combines
oversight of the bank's private banking and wealth management
divisions, the memo said.
Incumbent global head of private banking Michael Benz will
leave the bank on December 18, the memo said.
A spokesman for Standard Chartered declined to comment.
(Reporting By Lawrence White and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)