By Lawrence White
HONG KONG, Dec 15 Standard Chartered
has named former Barclays Plc banker Didier von
Daeniken as its global head of private banking and wealth
management, in the latest streamlining of management at the
embattled London-based lender.
Von Daeniken takes on a new role leading the private banking
and wealth management divisions which had previously been run by
separate people, according to an internal announcement seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
Incumbent global head of private banking Michael Benz will
leave the bank on December 18, the memo said, and von Daeniken
will join the bank in March pending regulatory approval.
Singapore-based spokesman for StanChart Piers Townsend
confirmed the contents of the memo.
StanChart, under new CEO Bill Winters, announced on Nov. 3
plans to axe 15,000 jobs, as part of a plan to restore
profitability after three years of falling profits and strategic
mistakes.
Part of the turnaround plan includes streamlining the bank's
management structure and cutting the bloated senior ranks. Under
previous CEO Peter Sands, employee expenses had jumped to $6.7
billion in 2014, pushing up the widely tracked cost-to-income
ratio to 60 percent.
Winters also said in his strategy presentation the bank had
pinpointed private banking and wealth as a business to invest
in, saying he wanted to grow assets under management by $25
billion by 2018.
The bank's chief executive for commercial banking Anna Marrs
will serve as interim head of private banking until von Daeniken
arrives, the memo said.
Von Daeniken joins StanChart from Barclays, where he had
since 2007 run the private banking division in Asia Pacific, the
Middle East and Africa. Barclays spokespeople could not be
reached immediately for comments.
Reuters on Tuesday separately reported StanChart would axe
senior bankers in its energy mergers team.
