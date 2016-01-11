LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has promoted
Spencer Maclean to head of Americas and European capital markets
and Hussain Zaidi to head the European bond syndicate, according
to a source familiar with the matter.
Maclean's move means the Americas has been added to his
capital markets responsibilities. Last May, he was given the
role of head of European debt capital markets. He joined the
firm in 2010 as head of syndicate for the Western hemisphere.
Zaidi, who joined Standard Chartered in 2005, was an
executive director on the bond syndicate desk. In his new job he
reports to Ashish Malhotra, global head of bond syndicate, as
well as to Maclean.
