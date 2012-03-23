LONDON, March 23 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered Plc paid the head of its investment bank more
than $13 million last year and paid another banker below board
level over $10 million.
Mike Rees, head of Standard Chartered's wholesale bank
business, was paid $13.4 million in salary, bonus, benefits and
long-term share awards for 2011, slightly down from $14.1
million in 2010, when he was also the top paid executive.
The bank's annual report, released on Friday, showed an
unnamed banker below board level was paid $10.2 million for last
year, including variable pay of $9.5 million.
StanChart makes more than three-quarters of its earnings in
Asia and made a profit of $6.8 billion last year, up 11 percent
on the year before and a ninth successive annual record, driven
largely by growth in the wholesale unit, which includes
investment banking and trade finance operations.