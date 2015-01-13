ZURICH Jan 13 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered confirmed it is closing its Swiss private
bank after failing to attract a buyer for the small Geneva-based
wealth manager.
The bank said last February that it was looking to sell its
Swiss private bank as part of a plan to shed non-core businesses
as it sharpens its focus on Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
The closure means efforts to find a suitable buyer have been
unsuccessful and a spokeswoman for Standard Chartered said it
began the process of winding down the business a few months ago.
"We have moved the majority of accounts to our other booking
centres, e.g. Jersey, London and Dubai," the spokeswoman said in
an emailed statement.
Standard Chartered did not disclose the amount of assets
under management at the Swiss wealth manager. A 2013 report by
the Association of Foreign Banks in Switzerland said the bank
had 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.07 billion) in client funds.
News of the closure was originally reported on Monday by
Swiss business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
It is part of broader changes at Standard Chartered which
last week announced plans to close the bulk of its equities
business and axe 4,000 jobs in retail banking as part of a
turnaround plan.
Standard Chartered did not disclose the exact number of
employees affected by the closure, though the spokeswoman said
this number was less than 50.
Its Swiss unit had 70 members of staff, according to its
website.
The majority of employees have either found new roles within
the bank or have left, the spokeswoman said. The Swiss unit will
continue to service institutional and corporate clients.
Royal Bank of Canada is also looking to sell its
Swiss banking operations and has hired JP Morgan to help
with the sale, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person
familiar with the process.
A spokesman for RBC said the bank had no comment beyond what
it has said previously on the subject, which is that the bank
has begun a strategic review of RBC Suisse.
($1 = 1.0145 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; editing by Keith
Weir)