HONG KONG Nov 4 Standard Chartered has
named Nainesh Jaisingh the new head of its private equity unit,
even as the Asia-focused bank looks to reduce its private
investments exposure over the next few years, said a person with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Jaisingh, currently the global co-head of Standard Chartered
private equity, will take over the new role from Joseph Stevens
who is leaving the bank, the person told Reuters, declining to
be named as the move is not public yet.
Standard Chartered's private equity unit, which manages
about $5 billion in investments, is looking to reduce its total
exposure over the next few years as part of CEO Bill Winters'
push to exit from areas not critical for the bank, said the
person.
A spokeswoman for Standard Chartered declined to
comment, while Jaisingh did not comment and Stevens could not
immediately be reached.
