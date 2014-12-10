BRIEF-Whitney Bank acquires branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank
* Whitney acquiring branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank from the FDIC
LONDON Dec 10 Standard Chartered has agreed to extend deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) with U.S. authorities over its sanctions compliance programme, it said on Wednesday.
The deal with the U.S. Department of Justice and New York County District Attorney's office will see the DPA originally agreed in December 2012 extended for three years to Dec. 10, 2017, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Goodman)
* Urbanfund Corp reports financial results for the year ended december 31, 2016