LONDON Jan 30 Britain's financial watchdog has
received assurances its former head will not share confidential
information gleaned from her time at the regulator when she
joins banking group Standard Chartered, the watchdog
said on Monday.
StanChart on Sunday named Tracey McDermott as its group head
of corporate, public and regulatory affairs. She was previously
acting chief executive of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) before departing in June last year.
Britain's lawmakers have called for greater scrutiny of
moves between watchdogs and the firms they oversee amid concerns
they can erode the independence of regulators.
The government's ethics watchdog on Sept. 15 said
"regulatory bodies can do more to maintain integrity through
processes to mitigate the risks arising from the 'revolving
door'" between regulators and financial firms.
In a letter to StanChart published on the FCA's website, the
FCA's current head Andrew Bailey said he had discussed with the
bank's CEO Bill Winters the potential that McDermott's work at
the regulator might give StanChart an advantage over rivals.
The letter said Bailey and Winters had agreed McDermott
would not share with the bank confidential information gleaned
during her time at the FCA.
"There are no surprises with this letter, it's part of the
process and entirely right and proper," a spokesman for
StanChart said.
Banks in recent years have hired a number of former senior
regulators and politicians in a bid to improve oversight.
Barclays in 2012 hired Hector Sants, the former head of the
FCA's previous incarnation the Financial Services Authority
(FSA).
Jon Pain, a former top director at the FSA, joined Royal
Bank of Scotland in May 2013.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Mark Potter)