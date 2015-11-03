LONDON Nov 3 Standard Chartered's new
Chief Executive Bill Winters said he had no plans to move the
bank's headquarters from London, given the scale of the
restructuring task he faces.
"It's absolutely not a priority for us right now. We have an
enormous execution agenda and we find the UK to be a very
pragmatic and predictable place to do business," Winters told
reporters on a conference call when asked if the bank would
consider leaving, as its rival HSBC is considering.
"We don't want to be distracted by a fundamental review of
where to be domiciled, especially given the underlying
attractions of London," Winters said.
Winters was speaking after announcing plans to raise $5.1
billion in new capital and cut 15,000 jobs in a sweeping
turnaround plan to revive the bank's fortunes.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)