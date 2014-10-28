LONDON Oct 28 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered said it will cut branches and sell more
non-core assets as part of a plan to cut costs by $400 million
next year.
"We are redoubling our focus on costs ... achieving this
will require further rationalisation of our branches, more
standardisation and automation, and reconfiguration or exit of
certain businesses," Chief Executive Peter Sands said on a
conference call with reporters.
Finance Director Andy Halford said the bank will incur
restructuring costs in the "tens of millions" of dollars in the
fourth quarter, while its payment of the UK bank tax will rise
to about $375 million, more than $100 million higher than in
2013.
They were speaking after Standard Chartered said operating
profit for the third quarter dropped 16 percent.
