Lebanon's Blom Bank posts Q1 profit of $112 mln
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
LONDON May 8 Standard Chartered's Finance Director Richard Meddings said the bank had seen a "slight increase" in its staffing levels in the first quarter of the year. It said in a trading update expenses in the first quarter were flat from a year ago.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported a 3.5 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Saturday.
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage: