(Corrects typographical error in last paragraph)
LONDON, March 4 Standard Chartered said
it aims to cut $1.8 billion in costs the next three years as
part of a turnaround plan for the Asia-focused bank after
profits fell 25 percent last year due to a big jump in losses
from bad loans.
Standard Chartered said on Wednesday its 2014 underlying
pretax profit was $5.2 billion, down from $7 billion in 2013.
Loan impairments jumped to $2.1 billion from $1.6 billion.
The bank said its target to save $1.8 billion in the period
from 2015 to 2017 will include exiting some businesses, but most
will come from improving efficiency. It said it was on target to
save $600 million in headline costs this year, beyond its target
of $400 million in savings.
Problems at the bank have built in the last two years, and
last week it said Chief Executive Peter Sands will leave in June
after eight years in charge, to be replaced by former JPMorgan
investment bank boss Bill Winters. It was part of a
major management overhaul that will also see the chairman leave
next year.
