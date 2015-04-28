LONDON, April 28 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered said profits in the first three months of this year fell 22 percent from a year ago as losses from bad loans jumped 80 percent and trading conditions remained challenging.

The bank, which is trying to turn around its performance after two bad years and will get former JP Morgan investment bank boss Bill Winters as its new chief executive in June, said loan impairments were $476 million, up from $265 million a year ago. Its pretax profit was $1.5 billion in the quarter, down from $1.9 billion a year ago.

It said it was on schedule to get its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio to above 11 percent this year and would deliver cost savings of more than $400 million in 2015. Its core capital was 10.7 percent at the end of 2014, but it did not say what its core capital was at the end of March (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)