HONG KONG May 8 Standard Chartered
said its first-quarter profit was likely to be down by a high
single-digit percentage compared with last year, thanks to
weakness in Asian currencies including the Indian rupee and
Indonesian rupiah.
London-based Standard Chartered, which earns about
four-fifths of its income from Asia, said in its interim
management statement on Thursday that the group's expenses were
flat on the same period last year.
The bank does not issue full quarterly numbers and releases
its earnings twice a year.
Income would be down by a low single-digit percentage
compared to the same year-ago period, the bank said.
