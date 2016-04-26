LONDON, April 26 Standard Chartered said profits in the first three months of this year fell about 59 percent from a year ago, as rising charges for bad loans and the weak global trading environment took their toll.

The bank reported a pretax profit of $589 million, against $1.4 billion a year ago.

StanChart reported its first full-year annual loss in 26 years in 2015, as hefty restructuring costs and weak commodity prices hurt the emerging markets-focused lender.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)