BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
LONDON, April 26 Standard Chartered said profits in the first three months of this year fell about 59 percent from a year ago, as rising charges for bad loans and the weak global trading environment took their toll.
The bank reported a pretax profit of $589 million, against $1.4 billion a year ago.
StanChart reported its first full-year annual loss in 26 years in 2015, as hefty restructuring costs and weak commodity prices hurt the emerging markets-focused lender.
(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO